Helbiz (HLBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Helbiz stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Helbiz has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 50,000 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,500. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helbiz stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

