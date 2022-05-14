Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Thomas J. Fallon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 155.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

