Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXGBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

