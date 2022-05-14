Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

HNST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In related news, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $121,730.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,984.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

