Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 17,600 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

