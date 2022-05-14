Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.67.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,651,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

