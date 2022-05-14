Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Michael John Cramer Sells 25,000 Shares

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

