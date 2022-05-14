Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Michael John Cramer Sells 25,000 Shares

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hostess Brands stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
