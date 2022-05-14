Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $84.66 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

