Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $84.66 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.