Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $22.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.