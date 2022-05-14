Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $22.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

