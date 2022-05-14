Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $34.88 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

