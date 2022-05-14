iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAFNF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC cut iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$45.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

