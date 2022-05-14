iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$45.31 during trading on Friday. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

