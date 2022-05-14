iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Lowered to C$89.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.94.

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$45.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

