IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.88. 43,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,603. The stock has a market cap of C$402.67 million and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.20.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group (Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.