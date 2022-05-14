Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz Sells 1,000 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
