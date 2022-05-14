IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 73.27%.

IMAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 367,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,668. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

