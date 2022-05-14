ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

