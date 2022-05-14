iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Eyal Lalo Acquires 390,880 Shares

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

