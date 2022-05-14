Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$66.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.