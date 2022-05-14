Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

