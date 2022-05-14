Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 217,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.