Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of research firms have commented on INFI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
