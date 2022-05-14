Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

INFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

