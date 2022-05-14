Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFXY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

