Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IR stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

