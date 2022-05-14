Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.31.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

IR stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

