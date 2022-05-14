Inpixon (INPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 483.38%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of Inpixon stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 2,968,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,783. Inpixon has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inpixon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inpixon by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inpixon by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

