Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Intact Financial stock remained flat at $$134.84 during midday trading on Friday. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

