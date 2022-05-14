Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.25%. Intapp updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.