International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 11,539 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.