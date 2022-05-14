International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 11,977 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $753.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

