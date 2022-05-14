International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 11,977 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74.
Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $753.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.