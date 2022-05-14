InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IPVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 9,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPVA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

