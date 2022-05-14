Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IMIMF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,368. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

