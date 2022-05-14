Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITP shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.90. 247,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.27%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.