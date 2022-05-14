Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 308,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 113,819 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,392 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 176,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

