Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at B. Riley

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. 331,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

