Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $101.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

