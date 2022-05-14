Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the April 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.37. 523,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,767. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

