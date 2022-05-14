Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $172,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

OIA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 267,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,263. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.