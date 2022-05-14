Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 79.6% in April

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $14.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.