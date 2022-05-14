ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

ironSource stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 17,019,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

