iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

