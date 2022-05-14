iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) versus Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Head-To-Head Survey

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iTeos Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.75%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 1.91 $214.52 million $7.81 2.38 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $12.14 million 25.95 -$33.92 million ($2.50) -2.92

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A 56.20% 34.90% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -768.27% -94.99% -60.78%

Volatility & Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

