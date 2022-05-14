ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.15) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ITVPF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

