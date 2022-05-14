J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $212.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

