James Hardie Industries (JHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

