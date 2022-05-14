JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $489,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.