John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.01).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,085.39). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,251.14). Insiders bought a total of 5,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,671 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 219.70 ($2.71). 1,012,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 286.30 ($3.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.