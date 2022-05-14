John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.01).
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,085.39). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,251.14). Insiders bought a total of 5,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,671 in the last ninety days.
John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
