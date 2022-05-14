JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,485. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.37 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

