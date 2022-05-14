Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,444.89 ($104.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($41.81) to GBX 3,724 ($45.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($96.17) to GBX 4,980 ($61.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,655.40 ($20.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,348.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,433.36. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,175 ($88.46). The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.